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Rams re-sign RB Ronnie Rivers

  
Published March 25, 2026 01:11 PM

Running back Ronnie Rivers will be back with the Rams in 2026.

The Rams announced that they have signed Rivers to a new contract on Wednesday. It’s a one-year deal for Rivers.

Rivers had brief stints with the Cardinals and Seahawks after going undrafted in 2022, but moved on to the Rams after being waived at the end of the summer. He appeared in eight games as a rookie and has played in 51 games in the regular season and playoffs while in Los Angeles.

Most of Rivers’s playing time has come on special teams in those appearances and he averaged 26.1 yards on kickoff returns last season. He’s also run the ball 72 times for 295 yards and caught 15 passes for 85 yards.