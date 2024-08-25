 Skip navigation
Rams release Boston Scott in Sunday’s roster cuts

  
Published August 25, 2024 05:17 PM

After finishing their preseason with Saturday’s game against the Texans, the Rams have begun reducing their roster to 53 players.

Per the transaction wire, Los Angeles has let go of 12 players, including veteran running back Boston Scott.

Scott, 29, had signed with the Rams in May after spending 2018-2023 with the Eagles. He rushed for 157 yards on 36 carries in August.

Los Angeles waived linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi, receiver J.J. Laap, offensive tackle Blake Larson, center Alec Lindstrom, linebacker Ochaun Mathis, defensive back Cameron McCutcheon, guard Grant Miller, running back SaRodorick Thompson, and quarterback Dresser Winn.

Along with Scott, the Rams released offensive tackle Matt Kaskey and defensive end Carlos Watkins.