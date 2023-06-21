 Skip navigation
Rams sign draft picks Nick Hampton, Warren McClendon

  
Published June 21, 2023 05:15 PM

The Rams signed a pair of fifth-round picks on Tuesday and they got two more under contract on Wednesday.

Per the NFL’s daily transaction report, linebacker Nick Hampton and tackle Warren McClendon have signed their four-year rookie deals. The four fifth-round picks were part of a 14-player class for the Rams and they now have eight of those picks signed to contracts.

Hampton spent the last five years at Appalachian State and was an effective player off the edge over his last two seasons. He had 27 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 23 games.

McClendon started at right tackle for Georgia over the last three seasons and won national titles after each of the last two campaigns.

The transaction wire also shows that the Rams have waived wide receiver Sam James. He signed with the team earlier this year after going undrafted out of West Virginia.