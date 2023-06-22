Rams sign fourth-round pick Stetson Bennett

The Rams continued making progress toward getting their entire draft class under contract on Thursday.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has signed fourth-round quarterback Stetson Bennett. He’s the fifth pick to sign in the last three days and the Rams are down to five unsigned picks in their 14-player group.

Bennett was the starting quarterback for Georgia’s back-to-back national championship teams, but his size and arm strength worked against him in the eyes of many evaluators. A track record of success against high-level competition in spite of those shortcomings helped push him into the fourth round, however, and he’ll have a shot at backing up Matthew Stafford this fall.

Third-round defensive ends Byron Young and Kobie Turner join sixth-round defensive back Tre’Vius Tomlinson, sixth-round defensive end Ochaun Mathis, and sixth-round running back Zach Evans as the team’s unsigned picks.

