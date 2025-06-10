 Skip navigation
Watt, Hendrickson not at mandatory minicamps
Irsay's daughters take on Colts ownership
Why Rodgers ultimately was Steelers' only option

Rams sign free agent DL Decarius Hawthorne

  
Published June 10, 2025 04:59 PM

The Rams signed defensive lineman Decarius Hawthorne to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Hawthorne is an undrafted free agent.

He played collegiately at Florida Atlantic (2020-23) and South Florida (2024) and appeared in 48 regular-season games with 16 starts in his five-year career.

Hawthorne totaled 80 tackles, 78 pressures, 50 hurries, 27 quarterback hits, 20 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

In 2024, he started all 13 games and earned second-team All-AAC honors after he recorded single-season career highs in tackles (41), pressures (36), hurries (26), tackles for loss (14) and quarterback hits (11). He also added 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery on the season.