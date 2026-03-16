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Rams sign LB Grant Stuard

  
Published March 16, 2026 05:14 PM

Linebacker Grant Stuard is joining the Rams.

The team announced on Monday that they have signed Stuard to a two-year deal. They did not announce any other terms of the deal.

Stuard was a core special teamer for the Lions in 2025 and he finished the season with 19 tackles in 17 appearances. He has played a similar role throughout an NFL career that started as a Buccaneers seventh-round pick in 2021 and continued with three seasons in Indianapolis.

Stuard made five starts on defense during his time in Indianapolis as well. He has 92 tackles and a forced fumble in 83 career games.