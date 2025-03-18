 Skip navigation
Rams sign LB Nate Landman to a one-year deal

  
Published March 18, 2025 04:21 PM

The Rams have agreed to terms with inside linebacker Nate Landman on a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Landman, 26, spent the previous three seasons with the Falcons.

He appeared in 13 games with nine starts in 2024, seeing action on 544 defensive snaps and 71 on special teams. Landman totaled 81 tackles, three forced fumbles and a pass defensed.

He missed four games on injured reserve with a calf injury.

Landman entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Falcons in 2022.

He has recorded 192 tackles, three sacks, six forded fumbles, four passes defensed and one interception while starting in 23 of 36 games played in his career.