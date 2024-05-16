Rams sign third-rounder Kamren Kinchens, fifth-rounder Brennan Jackson

The Rams are down to one unsigned draft pick.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that they signed third-round defensive back Kamren Kinchens and fifth-round defensive end Brennan Jackson on Thursday. First-round defensive end Jared Verse is the only one of their 10 picks who has not signed their rookie deals.

Kinchens played in 33 games for Miami over the last three years. He had 162 tackles, 11 interceptions, two interception returns for touchdowns, five tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in those appearances.

Jackson had 14.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss at Washington State over the last two seasons.