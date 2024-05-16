 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_rookieqbs_240516.jpg
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
nbc_pft_week1_240516.jpg
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
nbc_pft_hardknockgiants_240516.jpg
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Rams sign third-rounder Kamren Kinchens, fifth-rounder Brennan Jackson

  
Published May 16, 2024 05:04 PM

The Rams are down to one unsigned draft pick.

The NFL’s daily transaction report brings word that they signed third-round defensive back Kamren Kinchens and fifth-round defensive end Brennan Jackson on Thursday. First-round defensive end Jared Verse is the only one of their 10 picks who has not signed their rookie deals.

Kinchens played in 33 games for Miami over the last three years. He had 162 tackles, 11 interceptions, two interception returns for touchdowns, five tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in those appearances.

Jackson had 14.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for loss at Washington State over the last two seasons.