Rams take 30-14 lead with Matthew Stafford TD to Puka Nacua

The Rams have seized control of Thursday’s game in the second half and they’re on their way to seizing control of the conference.

Matthew Stafford connected with Puka Nacua on a no-look, 1-yard touchdown pass to give Los Angeles a 30-14 lead over Seattle with 13:34 in the fourth quarter.

The touchdown capped a nine-play, 85-yard drive that took 4:58 off the clock.

Nacua also had the chunk play on the drive, catching a 58-yard pass over the middle at the end of the third quarter to give the Rams first-and-goal at the 4-yard line.

A couple of plays later, Stafford had his head turned to the right as he fired a pass further to his left for Nacua, who caught it in the end zone for a touchdown.

Nacua now has six catches for 133 yards tic a touchdown.

Stafford has been adding to his MVP case, as he’s 18-of-25 for 303 yards with two TDs.

Seahawks safety Coby Bryant had to exit on the drive after he had his right leg rolled up on during a running play toward the goal line. He was shown on the Prime Video broadcast heading to the locker room after being examined on the sideline.