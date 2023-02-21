 Skip navigation
Rams to hire Chase Blackburn as special teams coordinator

  
Published February 21, 2023 09:04 AM

The Rams have found a new special teams coordinator.

Los Angeles is hiring Chase Blackburn for the role, according to a report from NFL Media.

Blackburn was the Panthers’ special teams coordinator from 2018-2021 under head coaches Ron Rivera and Matt Rhule. After he was let go following the 2021 season, he spent last year as the Titans assistant special teams coach.

Entering the league as an undrafted free agent with the Giants in 2005, Blackburn appeared in 132 games with 45 starts over his career. He won two Super Bowls with the giants before finishing his playing days with the Panthers in 2013 and 2014.

He made the transition into coaching with Carolina in 2016 as an assistant special teams coach.

The Rams let go of former special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis in January. He’d been with the club since 2021.