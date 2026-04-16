Rams unveil new uniforms, with subtle changes for 2026

The Rams have made some changes to their uniforms, but the changes are more a minor tweak than a full redesign.

Images unveiled by the Rams today show the 2026 uniforms will look much like the 2025 uniforms, with some subtle changes.

The Rams chest tag has been removed, as have gradient numbers and pant stripes.

White pants are now considered one of the team’s primary color choices, although they will still wear other two other pant colors as well.

The horn sleeve has been added to the primary home and away uniforms.

The “bone” uniform has been removed from the uniform rotation.

The helmet remains unchanged except for new “3D bumper logos.”

The team describes the Ram head logo as “enhanced to appear bolder and tougher for a fiercer expression, and the horn features a sharper, more defined point.”