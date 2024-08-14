Rams waive K Tanner Brown

The Rams are down to one kicker on their 90-man roster.

The team announced on Tuesday that they have waived Tanner Brown. Sixth-round pick Joshua Karty is now the only kicker on hand for the NFC West club.

Brown’s own experience shows that Karty shouldn’t feel too comfortable with the job, however. Brown was the only kicker on the Rams roster for training camp last summer, but they brought Brett Maher in just before the start of the season and Brown spent the year on the practice squad.

Brown kicked off once in the Rams’ first preseason game. Karty handled both field goals and the lone extra point attempt.