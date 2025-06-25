Rams waive WR Quintez Cephus

The Rams parted ways with a wide receiver on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have waived Quintez Cephus. They did not add any players, so they have an open spot on their 90-man roster as they move toward training camp.

Cephus spent last season on the Rams’ practice squad and re-signed with the team on a future contract at the end of the year.

The Lions drafted Cephus in the fifth round in 2020 and he played in 22 games for the team. He had 37 catches for 568 yards and four touchdowns, but has not appeared in a regular season game since the 2022 season.