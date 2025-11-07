 Skip navigation
Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
Gardner is a 'building block player' for Colts
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Dowdle, Mayfield have something to prove Week 10
Gardner is a ‘building block player’ for Colts
Williams, Maye best performing 2024 draft picks

Rams will have a new kicker and long snapper this Sunday

  
Published November 7, 2025 02:17 PM

Rams head coach Sean McVay is making a pair of changes to the team’s kicking unit.

McVay said on Friday that Harrison Mevis will handle the kicking duties against the 49ers. Mevis signed to the practice squad this week.

Joshua Karty has been the kicker for the Rams, but he has struggled all season and missed a pair of kicks in last Sunday’s win over the Saints.

McVay said this week that the special teams have to improve beyond Karty and he also announced that Jake McQuaide will be the long snapper this weekend. Alex Ward has been handling those duties for the Rams so far this season while McQuaide has been on the practice squad.