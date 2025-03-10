Rams will release Cooper Kupp this week minus an unlikely trade partner

Cooper Kupp won’t be a Ram for much longer.

The Rams are planning to release Kupp on Wednesday at the start of the league year if a trade does not materialize, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Considering Kupp went on the trade block in January, a trade is highly unlikely.

General Manager Les Snead said last week that Kupp’s return to the team was the “least likely” option for the team. Kupp is scheduled to have a cap number of $29.8 million in 2025 with a base salary of $12.5 million and $5 million guaranteed.

He is due a roster bonus of $7.5 million on March 16, so a decision on Kupp’s future always was expected this week.

The Rams already have replaced him by agreeing to terms with free agent wide receiver Davante Adams.

Kupp, 31, has battled injuries the past three seasons, appearing in 33 games. In 12 games in 2024, he caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns. He added six receptions for 90 yards in two postseason games.

Kupp, the 2021 AP offensive player of the year and MVP of Super Bowl LVI, has 634 receptions for 7,776 yards and 57 touchdowns in his eight seasons for Los Angeles.