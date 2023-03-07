 Skip navigation
Rams won’t tag Matt Gay

  
Published March 7, 2023 09:15 AM
nbc_pft_ramseywagnerv2_230227
February 27, 2023 10:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make sense of the reports the Rams are likely to release Bobby Wagner and “very likely” to trade Jalen Ramsey and discuss how long it could take for the Rams to be competitive.

The Rams are expected to look at trading a number of veteran players this offseason and it appears they’ll be letting another one hit free agency next week.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team will not be using a franchise or transition tag on kicker Matt Gay. There’s no other likely recipient on the roster, so it appears Tuesday’s deadline will pass without any announcements from the team.

Gay has gone 60-of-64 on field goals and 79-of-81 on extra points over the last two seasons.

That kind of accuracy might lead to a team using a tag to ensure that a capable kicker sticks around, but the Rams’ current cap shape and overall roster makeup mean that he’s a luxury — a franchise tag would come with a salary of just under $5.4 million — they won’t be able to afford.