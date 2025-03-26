Rams WR Drake Stoops says his two-game PED suspension was for taking Adderall

When the NFL suspended Rams wide receiver Drake Stoops two games for violating the league policy on performance-enhancing substances, the NFL announcement did not say what substance Stoops took. Stoops says it was Adderall.

Stoops said he took the medication to help him stay awake while driving. He acknowledged that he did not have a therapeutic use exemptions, which is required of players who take Adderall and some other prescription medications that are on the banned substance list.

“It was just an honest mistake,” Stoops told the Oklahoman. “It’s not steroids or anything like that, and I would never try to gain an unfair advantage or cheat the game or the process in any way like that.”

Several NFL players have been suspended for taking Adderall, which is a trade name for a stimulant used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

Stoops said he appreciates how the Rams have handled the matter.

“When I reached out to the Rams, they were nothing but supportive and great about it,” Stoops said. “They’ve had my back the whole entire way and that means the world to me. So, I’m excited to have that behind me now and go forward and just put my best foot forward.”

The son of former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, Drake Stoops was generally not viewed as an NFL prospect during his six seasons at Oklahoma, but he made the Rams’ practice squad last year as an undrafted rookie and spent the whole season with the team. The suspension is a setback but won’t keep him from fighting for a roster spot this year — starting in Week Three.