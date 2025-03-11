Rams WR Drake Stoops suspended two games for violating the PED policy

The NFL has suspended Rams wide receiver Drake Stoops for two games for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing substances policy, the league announced Tuesday.

He will have to miss the first two games of the 2025 regular season without pay. Stoops is permitted to participate in training camp and preseason games without restriction.

Stoops has never played a regular-season game.

He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and spent the season on the team’s practice squad.

Stoops, the son of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, caught 164 passes for 1,876 yards and 17 touchdowns in six seasons at OU.