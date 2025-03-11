 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_jonesnews_250311.jpg
Why Jones has a ‘better chance’ of playing in Indy
nbc_pft_slay_250311.jpg
Florio: Slay, Steelers have ‘no deal yet’
nbc_pft_jayceehorn_250311.jpg
Simms: Horn had ‘most shocking contract’ of day

Other PFT Content

Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Other PFT Content

Rams WR Drake Stoops suspended two games for violating the PED policy

  
Published March 11, 2025 04:11 PM

The NFL has suspended Rams wide receiver Drake Stoops for two games for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing substances policy, the league announced Tuesday.

He will have to miss the first two games of the 2025 regular season without pay. Stoops is permitted to participate in training camp and preseason games without restriction.

Stoops has never played a regular-season game.

He signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and spent the season on the team’s practice squad.

Stoops, the son of former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, caught 164 passes for 1,876 yards and 17 touchdowns in six seasons at OU.