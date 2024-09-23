Rashee Rice 13-yard touchdown ties Chiefs-Falcons at 7-7

The Chiefs have had two long drives, with one ending in a pick and the second ending in a touchdown.

Midway through the second quarter, quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with Rashee Rice for a 13-yard touchdown to tie the score at 7-7.

Kansas City’s first possession ended deep in Atlanta territory when safety Justin Simmons recorded his sixth interception off of Mahomes. The quarterback was looking for Noah Gray in the end zone but instead the former Broncos safety picked him off — just as he used to do routinely with Denver.

But the Falcons could not capitalize on the extra possession, punting after one first down.

On the next drive, Mahomes converted third-and-1 with a 3-yard pass to Travis Kelce and third-and-8 with a 13-yard pass to Justin Watson.

Then on third-and-3, Mahomes connected with Rice over the middle on a crossing route and the receiver did the rest for the score.

While Atlanta was penalized for roughing the passer on the touchdown, the Chiefs elected to kick a short extra point and tie the game instead of going for two.