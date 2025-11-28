Rashee Rice gives Chiefs 21-20 lead on Cowboys

The Cowboys had a chance to take a two-score lead, but Jake Ferguson couldn’t get his second foot down in the end zone. Replay overturned the on-field call of a touchdown, and the Cowboys ended up kicking a field goal for a 20-14 lead on the Chiefs.

Dallas now trails 21-20.

The Chiefs went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3, and Rashee Rice scored his second touchdown of the day on a spectacular catch.

Rice has eight catches for 92 yards, and Patrick Mahomes is 18-of-26 for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs drove 80 yards in 11 plays for the go-ahead score only nine seconds into the fourth quarter.

Kansas City has ruled out rookie left tackle Josh Simmons with a wrist injury and right tackle Jawaan Taylor with an elbow injury.

Bryan Cook is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

The Cowboys list cornerback DaRon Bland (left foot) and safety Malik Hooker (back) as questionable to return with injuries.