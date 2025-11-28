 Skip navigation
TravisKelce11-26.jpg
Chiefs, Lions lead Thanksgiving best bets
nbc_csu_billsteelers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Bills vs. Steelers
nbc_simms_raiderschargers_251126.jpg
NFL Week 13 Preview: Raiders vs. Chargers

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Rashee Rice gives Chiefs 21-20 lead on Cowboys

  
Published November 27, 2025 07:16 PM

The Cowboys had a chance to take a two-score lead, but Jake Ferguson couldn’t get his second foot down in the end zone. Replay overturned the on-field call of a touchdown, and the Cowboys ended up kicking a field goal for a 20-14 lead on the Chiefs.

Dallas now trails 21-20.

The Chiefs went for it on fourth-and-goal from the 3, and Rashee Rice scored his second touchdown of the day on a spectacular catch.

Rice has eight catches for 92 yards, and Patrick Mahomes is 18-of-26 for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs drove 80 yards in 11 plays for the go-ahead score only nine seconds into the fourth quarter.

Kansas City has ruled out rookie left tackle Josh Simmons with a wrist injury and right tackle Jawaan Taylor with an elbow injury.

Bryan Cook is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

The Cowboys list cornerback DaRon Bland (left foot) and safety Malik Hooker (back) as questionable to return with injuries.