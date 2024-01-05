Rashee Rice, L’Jarius Sneed won’t play on Sunday

Wide receiver Rashee Rice and cornerback L’Jarius Sneed will be joining quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sideline for the Chiefs’ regular season finale.

The Chiefs ruled Rice (hamstring) and Sneed (calf) out for Sunday’s game against the Chargers. Neither player participated in practice this week.

Mahomes is officially listed as doubtful with an ankle injury, but head coach Andy Reid announced earlier this week that Blaine Gabbert will be starting against Los Angeles. Tight end Travis Kelce (neck) has no injury designation after three limited practices this week.

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip, ankle) and left tackle Donovan Smith (neck) remain out for the Chiefs. Running back Isiah Pacheco (quad, shoulder), linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist, abdomen), cornerback Trent McDuffie (shoulder), defensive end George Karlaftis (not injury related - coaching), and defensive end Mike Danna (not injury related - coaching) are considered questionable.