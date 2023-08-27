Rashee Rice says he has room for improvement after three-drop day

Rookie receiver Rashee Rice got Chiefs fans excited last week when he had eight catches for 96 yards against the Cardinals. The second-round pick has them concerned after Saturday’s preseason game against the Browns.

Rice dropped three passes, including one that would have been a walk-in touchdown. He finished the day with three receptions on six targets for 29 yards.

“I would say that I’ve got a lot of room for improvement,” Rice said afterward, via Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

The Chiefs aren’t surprised by his drops as it was part of the scouting report on Rice, who dropped 24 passes in 44 college games at SMU, per McDowell. Rice’s 7.8 percent drop rate in college would have ranked among the 10 highest in the NFL last season.

“I’m known for running after the catch — yards after the catch — so I’ve just got to figure out a way for me to fix trying to take off before I have the ball in my hands,” Rice said.

Rice will contribute this season. How much likely depends on how well he can hold onto the ball.