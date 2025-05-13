Rasul Douglas visiting with Seahawks on Tuesday

The Seahawks are taking a look at a veteran cornerback.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Raasul Douglas is visiting with Seattle on Tuesday.

Douglas, 29, had been with Buffalo since the club acquired him midway through the 2023 season. He started 15 games for the team last year, recording five passes defensed with one forced fumble. He also recorded five tackles for loss.

A third-round pick in 2017, Douglas played his first three season for the Eagles before the Panthers claimed him off waivers in 2020. He then was able to latch on with the Packers after brief stints with three other teams in 2021, where he remained until the Bills traded for him.

Late last month, the Dolphins were also reportedly in contact with Douglas. But the two sides did not strike a deal.

In 120 career games with 80 starts, Douglas has recorded 79 passes defensed with 19 interceptions.