 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week1rookies_250513.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_camward_250513.jpg
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
nbc_pft_macjones_250513.jpg
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week1rookies_250513.jpg
PFT Draft: Rookies we can’t wait to see Week 1
nbc_pft_camward_250513.jpg
Ward’s mechanics won’t need any dramatic changes
nbc_pft_macjones_250513.jpg
49ers have confidence Jones can be NFL starter

Other PFT Content

Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rasul Douglas visiting with Seahawks on Tuesday

  
Published May 13, 2025 02:13 PM

The Seahawks are taking a look at a veteran cornerback.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Raasul Douglas is visiting with Seattle on Tuesday.

Douglas, 29, had been with Buffalo since the club acquired him midway through the 2023 season. He started 15 games for the team last year, recording five passes defensed with one forced fumble. He also recorded five tackles for loss.

A third-round pick in 2017, Douglas played his first three season for the Eagles before the Panthers claimed him off waivers in 2020. He then was able to latch on with the Packers after brief stints with three other teams in 2021, where he remained until the Bills traded for him.

Late last month, the Dolphins were also reportedly in contact with Douglas. But the two sides did not strike a deal.

In 120 career games with 80 starts, Douglas has recorded 79 passes defensed with 19 interceptions.