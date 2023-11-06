Ravens’ +115 point differential is easily the NFL’s best

No NFL team is dominating its opponents like the Ravens.

After Sunday’s 37-3 win over Seattle, Baltimore has a +115 point differential, easily the best in the NFL. The Ravens have scored 239 points, the sixth-most in the league, while allowing only 124 points, the fewest in the league.

No other team is even close; the Bills have the second-best point differential at +80.

The Ravens are 7-2, tied with the Chiefs for the second-best record in the NFL behind the 8-1 Eagles, but point differential has shown to be a better measure of a team’s overall quality than record. The best teams aren’t just the teams that win, but the teams that dominate their opponents.

And the Ravens are dominating. They’ve beaten the Seahawks 37-3, Lions 38-6, Browns 28-3 and Texans 25-9. Both of Baltimore’s losses have been close games, 22-19 in overtime to Indianapolis and 17-10 to Pittsburgh.

Public opinion has already swung several times this season about which NFL team is the best. But right now, the most dominant team in the league resides in Baltimore.