Ravens add Mark DeLeone, Travelle Wharton to coaching staff

The Ravens confirmed two reported additions to their coaching staff on Monday and they also announced two other assistant coaches who will be working under John Harbaugh in 2024.

Mark DeLeone will be the team’s inside linebackers coach and Travelle Wharton will be their assistant offensive line coach. Defensive line coach Dennis Johnson and defensive backs coach Doug Mallory were the previously reported hires.

DeLeone worked as an analyst at Kansas the last couple of years, but had 10 years of NFL experience before moving to the collegiate level. He worked with the Lions, Bears, Chiefs, and Jets over that span.

Wharton played 115 games for the Panthers from 2004-2013 and he started his coaching career in Carolina as well. He moved on to Washington in 2020 and served as the Commanders’ offensive line coach in 2023.