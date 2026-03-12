Ravens agree to terms with OL Jovaughn Gwyn

The Ravens are making an addition to their offensive line.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms with Jovaughn Gwyn. It is a one-year deal for the former Falcon in Baltimore.

Gwyn only played in two games during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, but appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons during the 2025 season. He played 11 offensive snaps and 73 special teams snaps in those appearances.

The move to Baltimore will allow Gwyn to keep working with offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford, who joined the Ravens’ staff after spending the last five years coaching the offensive line in Atlanta.