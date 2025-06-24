Ravens announce 2025 training camp schedule

The Ravens have announced their training camp schedule with 12 practices open to the public.

While 11 of their practices will be held at the team’s facility in Owings Mills, Md., the club will also host an open session at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 3.

The first open practice is set for Wednesday, July 21 at 2:15 p.m. While practices are free to attend, fans must register for a spot starting on July 9.

The Ravens will also host the Colts for a joint practice on Tuesday, Aug. 5 ahead of the preseason game between the two teams on Aug. 7.