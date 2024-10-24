Ravens can be first team since 1960 Packers to run for 150 yards in their first 8 games

This year’s Ravens are running the ball like modern football fans are not accustomed to seeing.

The Ravens have gained at least 150 rushing yards in all seven games so far this season. If they reach 150 yards on the ground again on Sunday against the Browns, they’ll have done something the NFL hasn’t seen in 64 years.

The last team that gained 150 rushing yards in each of its first eight games was the 1960 Packers, coached by Vince Lombardi, in a 12-game season that saw Jim Taylor rush for 1,101 yards and Paul Hornung add 671 yards on the ground. Those Packers actually ran for 150 or more yards in each of their first nine games before falling short of 150 in their 10th game, a Thanksgiving loss at Detroit.

Derrick Henry has 873 rushing yards this season and Lamar Jackson has 455. Henry is leading the league in rushing by more than 200 yards over No. 2 Jordan Mason, while Jackson leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards.