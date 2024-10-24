 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saleh_241024.jpg
Saleh to have new ‘fluid’ role with the Packers
nbc_pft_tuastakes_241024.jpg
Tua is only QB who can truly run Dolphins’ offense
nbc_pft_tuaguardiancap_241024.jpg
Examining Tua’s resistance to guardian caps

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_saleh_241024.jpg
Saleh to have new ‘fluid’ role with the Packers
nbc_pft_tuastakes_241024.jpg
Tua is only QB who can truly run Dolphins’ offense
nbc_pft_tuaguardiancap_241024.jpg
Examining Tua’s resistance to guardian caps

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Ravens can be first team since 1960 Packers to run for 150 yards in their first 8 games

  
Published October 24, 2024 09:55 AM

This year’s Ravens are running the ball like modern football fans are not accustomed to seeing.

The Ravens have gained at least 150 rushing yards in all seven games so far this season. If they reach 150 yards on the ground again on Sunday against the Browns, they’ll have done something the NFL hasn’t seen in 64 years.

The last team that gained 150 rushing yards in each of its first eight games was the 1960 Packers, coached by Vince Lombardi, in a 12-game season that saw Jim Taylor rush for 1,101 yards and Paul Hornung add 671 yards on the ground. Those Packers actually ran for 150 or more yards in each of their first nine games before falling short of 150 in their 10th game, a Thanksgiving loss at Detroit.

Derrick Henry has 873 rushing yards this season and Lamar Jackson has 455. Henry is leading the league in rushing by more than 200 yards over No. 2 Jordan Mason, while Jackson leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards.