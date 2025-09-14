Ravens dominate fourth quarter, beat Browns 41-17

The Ravens didn’t end up having much trouble dispatching the Browns on Sunday, defeating the AFC North rival 41-17.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw four touchdowns en route to getting Baltimore’s first win of the 2025 season.

Cleveland’s defense kept the club in it for much of the game. But the separation came in the fourth quarter, when Baltimore scored 21 straight points to go up 41-10.

Baltimore had a 10-3 halftime lead largely off of a blocked punt that gave the club the ball deep in Cleveland territory. Tylan Wallace caught a 15-yard touchdown to put the Ravens up 10-0.

In his return to Baltimore with the Browns, Joe Flacco threw a poor interception and had a fumble returned for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. With the game out of hand, Dillon Gabriel came in to make his pro debut, finishing 3-of-3 for 19 yards — including an 8-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Sampson.

Neither Derrick Henry nor Jackson had much success running the ball. Henry had 23 yards on 11 carries. Jackson had 13 yards on two carries.

Zay Flowers led the group with 75 yards on seven catches.

Myles Garrett had a nice game with 1.5 sacks, but it was not enough to keep Baltimore down for the entire game.

Now at 1-1, the Ravens will host the Lions next Monday night.

The 0-2 Browns will host the Packers in Week 3.