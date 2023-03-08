Ravens hire Greg Lewis as wide receivers coach

Greg Lewis spoke to the Commanders about joining Eric Bieniemy in making a move from the Chiefs to their offensive coaching staff, but he will be working a short trip away from Washington instead.

The Ravens announced on Wednesday that Lewis will be their wide receivers coach. The Ravens moved Tee Martin from wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach earlier this offseason.

Lewis spent the last six years on Andy Reid’s staff in Kansas City. He spent the first four of those seasons as the wide receivers coach and worked as the running backs coach the last two years. Lewis also played for Reid with the Eagles and coached in New Orleans and Philadelphia before going to the Chiefs.

The Chiefs will now be in the market for a new running backs coach to work with Matt Nagy, who replaced Bieniemy as the team’s offensive coordinator.