Ravens investigated Mike Green “very thoroughly” before drafting him

Edge rusher Mike Green recorded 17 sacks for Marshall in 2024 and that led some people to consider him a first-round talent, but he remained on the board until the Ravens plucked him with the 59th overall pick.

One of the reasons why Green lingered was a history of sexual assault allegations in high school and at the University of Virginia. Green has denied those allegations and Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta discussed the work the team did to look into them before selecting him.

“I would say that we investigated this situation very thoroughly,” DeCosta said, via a transcript from the team. “I think we have the best scouts in the NFL. We’ve got great scouts that go into Virginia. They go into Marshall. We’ve got people that work for investigating different incidents with players all the time, and we felt comfortable taking him. We think he’s a talented player. We understand the severity of what these allegations were, of course, but doing our due diligence, we are comfortable with Mike. I personally spent an hour and a half with him in my office, and I think the best is yet to come with him, and I’m glad we got him.”

The pick came at a time when sexual misconduct allegations against Ravens kicker Justin Tucker are being investigated. DeCosta said he doesn’t think it “would be fair to either player” to link the two because they are “different situations” that are unrelated to one another.