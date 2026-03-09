Ravens, John Simpson agree on three-year deal

The Ravens are bringing a familiar face back to their offensive line room.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that veteran guard John Simpson has agreed to sign with Baltimore. Simpson landed a three-year, $30 million deal with the AFC North team.

Simpson joined the Ravens’ practice squad in 2022 and started every game for them in 2023 before moving on to spend the last two seasons with the Jets. The 2020 fourth-round pick played for the Raiders during his first three years in the league.

Simpson started every game for the Jets the last two seasons and his arrival could signal that the Ravens plan to move on from guard Daniel Faalele. They could also see center Tyler Linderbaum head elsewhere as a free agent.