nbc_roto_week4bestbetsjaguars49ersv2_250926.jpg
Jaguars-49ers favors under amid quarterback issues
nbc_pft_jetsconversation_250926.jpg
Glenn’s ‘authenticity’ hasn’t translated to wins
nbc_pft_mikemcdonald_250926.jpg
Macdonald has made Seahawks an elite road team

Other PFT Content

Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
bigshield2.jpg
It’s Week 4 Big Shield giveaway time
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City

  
Published September 28, 2025 04:37 PM

The Ravens are off to a fast start against the Chiefs.

Lamar Jackson capped the opening drive with a short toss that running back Justice Hill turned into an 11-yard touchdown. The Ravens are up 7-0 with 9:35 left to play in the first half.

Jackson 5-of-5 for 50 yards on the drive. Running back Derrick Henry caught one of those passes and also ran twice for 16 yards during the 70-yard drive.

Henry’s late fumbles hurt the team in losses to the Bills and Lions in the first three weeks, so they’ll be hoping he keeps a firm grip on the ball over the rest of this afternoon.