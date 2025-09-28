Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City

The Ravens are off to a fast start against the Chiefs.

Lamar Jackson capped the opening drive with a short toss that running back Justice Hill turned into an 11-yard touchdown. The Ravens are up 7-0 with 9:35 left to play in the first half.

Jackson 5-of-5 for 50 yards on the drive. Running back Derrick Henry caught one of those passes and also ran twice for 16 yards during the 70-yard drive.

Henry’s late fumbles hurt the team in losses to the Bills and Lions in the first three weeks, so they’ll be hoping he keeps a firm grip on the ball over the rest of this afternoon.