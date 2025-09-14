Ravens lead Browns 10-3 at halftime

The Ravens are celebrating 30 years in Baltimore during Sunday’s Week 2 Matchup against the Browns.

So far, Cleveland is not doing much to spoil the party.

The Ravens have a 10-3 lead at halftime.

While the Browns’ defense has played well, a big special teams play by the Ravens helped the club build a bigger advantage. Early in the second quarter, Baltimore linebacker Jake Hummel blocked a punt by Cory Bojorquez, giving the Ravens the ball deep in Cleveland territory.

Two plays later, Lamar Jackson tossed a 15-yard touchdown to Tylan Wallace to give the Ravens a 10-0 advantage.

Cleveland kicker Andre Szmyt hit a 38-yard field goal late in the second quarter to put the Browns on the board.

The Browns have five first downs and the Ravens have just four. Cleveland has 120 yards to Baltimore’s 81.

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson is 10-of-17 for 77 yards with a TD. Derrick Henry has just 5 yards rushing on 5 carries.

In his return to Baltimore, Joe Flacco is 12-of-23 for 93 yards. Quinshon Judkins has 20 yards on six carries in his debut.

The Ravens will receive the second-half kickoff.