Ravens, NFL invite intense scrutiny for sudden change in Lamar Jackson’s practice status

Sometimes, you can’t make it up. Sometimes, you don’t have to.

Only one day after the NBA found itself embroiled in the biggest scandal to date of the era of legalized, normalized, and heavily monetized sports betting, the Ravens (and, necessarily, the NFL) stepped on a giant rake.

Two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, who last played in Week 4, finally returning to practice this week. He was listed as limited on Wednesday and Thursday. Then came Friday. The Ravens listed Jackson as a full participant in practice.

That sent a distinct message to the public. And, for these purposes, the betting public. It suggested that Lamar is good to go. That Lamar will be playing. Which surely influenced more than a few spread and moneyline wagers placed on Baltimore since the label was applied.

Today, out of nowhere, Jackson was ruled out for Sunday’s game. And then, to make matters MUCH worse, his practice status for Friday was retroactively changed from “full” to “limited.”

There’s plenty of digging to be done as to what actually happened, and as to how much he did or didn’t practice on Friday. Needless to say, it’s the worst possible thing that could have happened for the NFL — at the worst possible time.

And here’s the real question. Who knew before today that Lamar wouldn’t be playing? The Ravens put Tyler Huntley at the podium this week, and Lamar didn’t speak to reporters. In hindsight, the breadcrumbs were there that Lamar, even if in uniform, possibly wouldn’t be starting.

For now, it sounds like someone got freaked out by the NBA scandal and made a rash decision that sends up gigantic red flags. Either way, we have a feeling there’s a lot more to the story. And there’s a chance that it may get worse, not better, as more comes out.

Meanwhile, Big Shield starts in Las Vegas. Coincidentally, the shit eventually hits the fan in Baltimore.