Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris dies at 70

Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris, who took a leave from the team this month when he was hospitalized with what the team described as an acute illness, has died at the age of 70.

""Joe D.’ lived a life of boundless faith, love, devotion and inspiration,” the Ravens said in a statement. “As a husband, father, grandfather, friend and coach, Joe made every individual he encountered truly feel like they were the most important person in the world.

“Anyone fortunate enough to have spent time with Joe was forever touched by his genuine and uplifting nature. He had the amazingly rare ability to connect with people in a way that deepened respect, empathy and kindness further spreading those important virtues into the everyday life of the world.

""Force multiplier’ is a football term sometimes used to describe an individual who makes everyone around him better. As a coach, he was certainly that. But far more importantly, it’s also a proper characterization of Joe D’Alessandris as a person someone who undoubtedly created a legacy of love and impact that will live on forever.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joe’s family particularly his three incredible daughters during this somber time. Now reunited with his late and precious wife, Toni, we know they are smiling down from above and blessing everyone they dearly love.”

D’Alessandris had been the Ravens’ offensive line coach since 2017 and had coached offensive linemen in college and pro football since the 1970s.