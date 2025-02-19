Ravens re-sign WR Keith Kirkwood

The Ravens re-signed veteran wide receiver Keith Kirkwood, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

Kirkwood spent the 2024 season on the team’s practice squad, but he did not play in a regular-season game.

He originally signed with the Ravens after participating in the team’s minicamp on a tryout basis last June.

Kirkwood appeared in 13 games with four starts in 2023 for the Saints, catching five passes for 37 yards. He also was on the field for 89 special teams snaps.

In 31 career games since entering the league in 2018, Kirkwood has caught 24 passes for 294 yards with three touchdowns.

The Ravens re-signed practice squad receiver Anthony Miller earlier this offseason, too.