Ravens re-sign WR Xavier Guillory

The Ravens re-signed wide receiver Xavier Guillory, the team announced Monday.

Guillory was with the team last year during training camp and the preseason.

He broke his collarbone in the 2025 preseason finale against the Commanders after making three catches for 17 yards in the exhibition season.

The Ravens originally signed Guillory as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2025.

He caught 22 passes for 339 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games for the Sun Devils during the 2024 season.

The Ravens are expected to draft a wide receiver this week, with DeAndre Hopkins still a free agent and Tylan Wallace now in Cleveland.