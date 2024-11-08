 Skip navigation
Ravens rule out All-Pro S Kyle Hamilton

  
Published November 7, 2024 10:20 PM

The Ravens have ruled out safety Kyle Hamilton from a return tonight. Ravens Nation is holding its collective breath that Hamilton will return sometime soon.

With 1:09 left in the first half, Hamilton’s right foot came down on the foot of Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki. His legs gave out from under him and he fell to the ground.

Hamilton hobbled to the sideline and eventually to the X-ray room.

The All-Pro has four tackles and two pass breakups tonight.

Without him, the Ravens gave up a 67-yard touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase. Chase took Joe Burrow’s pass, turned up field and outran the Ravens to the end zone on Cincinnati’s first play from scrimmage in the second half.

The Bengals lead 21-7.