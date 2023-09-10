Ravens run away with 25-9 win over Texans but have big injury concerns

The Ravens gained only 114 yards and scored seven points in the first half Sunday. They ended with 265 yards and 25 points.

Baltimore dominated the second half in a 25-9 romp.

The Ravens held Houston to 268 yards, sacked rookie C.J. Stroud five times and allowed only three field goals on drives of 67, 68 and 14 yards. Stroud got no protection, taking 10 hits.

The second overall pick completed 28 of 44 passes for 242 yards. His first attempt was a completion to himself for no gain after it was batted back to him.

Lamar Jackson got off to a slow start, throwing an interception to Steven Nelson in the red zone in the first half, but finished 17-of-22 for 169 yards. His 38 rushing yards on six carries led the team.

It was a costly win for the Ravens.

Running back J.K. Dobbins reportedly tore his Achilles, a season-ending injury; safety Marcus Williams was ruled out with a shoulder injury; left tackle Ronnie Stanley left early in the fourth quarter with a knee injury; and center Tyler Linderbaum was injured late in the fourth quarter with an ankle.