Ravens sign Kenyon Green to practice squad

Kenyon Green will get another chance in the NFL, on the Ravens’ practice squad.

The Ravens announced that they have added Green, an offensive lineman who was waived by the Eagles last week, to their practice squad today.

Green was a major disappointment in Houston after the Texans selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. This year he was traded to the Eagles, but he didn’t last long in Philadelphia.

At age 24, Green may still have time to develop into a serviceable offensive lineman, and the Ravens will give him a look.