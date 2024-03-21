Ravens sign OL Josh Jones

Baltimore has added some offensive line depth.

The Ravens announced on Thursday that they’ve signed Josh Jones.

Jones, 26, was a Cardinals third-round pick in 2020. He appeared in 47 games with 21 starts for the club from 2020-2022.

Arizona then traded him to Houston last August in exchange for a fifth-round pick. He appeared in 13 regular season games with three starts for the Texans in 2023, playing 227 offensive snaps and 52 special teams snaps. He also appeared in each of Houston’s postseason games.