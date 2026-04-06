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Ravens sign P Luke Elzinga

  
Published April 6, 2026 04:12 PM

At the onset of their offseason program, the Ravens have signed a punter.

Baltimore announced on Monday that the club has brought in Luke Elzinga.

Elzinga went undrafted out of Oklahoma last year and spent rookie minicamp with the Titans. But he did not stick with the club and has not punted in a regular-season game.

Elzinga is left footed and averaged 43.1 yards per punt during his college career. He spent three seasons at Central Michigan before transferring to Oklahoma.

The Ravens need to replace Jordan Stout after the punter signed with the Giants in free agency.