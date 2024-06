The Ravens have added a veteran receiver.

Baltimore announced on Friday that the club has signed Keith Kirkwood.

Kirkwood, 29, had participated in the Ravens’ minicamp on a tryout basis.

He appeared in 13 games with four starts last season for the Saints, catching five passes for 37 yards. He was also on the field for 89 special teams snaps.

In 31 career games since entering the league in 2018, Kirkwood has caught 24 passes for 294 yards with three touchdowns.