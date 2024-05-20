Ravens sign WR Qadir Ismail

The Ravens won a Super Bowl with Qadry Ismail in their lineup and his son will now have a chance to make a positive impact on the team’s fortunes.

Qadir Ismail tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp and the Ravens announced his signing on Monday. They did not announce any other roster moves.

Ismail is now a receiver like his father, although he played quarterback at Villanova to kick off his college time. He caught 11 passes after switching positions in 2021 and had 16 catches for 156 yards while at Samford the last two years.

The elder Ismail had 191 catches for 2,819 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons with the Ravens that included their Super Bowl XXXV win over the Giants.