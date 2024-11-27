 Skip navigation
Ravens TE Charlie Kolar to miss at least four weeks with broken arm

  
Published November 27, 2024 01:04 PM

One of Baltimore’s key pieces will be out for several weeks.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, tight end Charlie Kolar suffered a broken arm in Monday’s victory over the Chargers.

Kolar will be sidelined for at least four weeks. Though he suffered the injury mid-game, he did not come out and didn’t undergo X-Rays until after the game.

A fourth-round pick in the 2022 draft, Kolar has appeared in all 12 games for the Ravens with three starts so far in 2024. He’s caught nine passes for 131 yards with a touchdown while playing 30 percent of offensive snaps and 81 percent of special teams snaps.