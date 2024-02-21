Ravens to hire Dennis Johnson as defensive line coach
Published February 21, 2024 05:15 PM
The Ravens have found their new defensive line coach.
According to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Baltimore is hiring Dennis Johnson for the role.
Johnson was most recently Baylor’s defensive line coach, having joined the program in 2020.
Johnson replaces Anthony Weaver, who was previously the team’s assistant head coach/defensive line coach. Weaver departed the organization to become the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator.