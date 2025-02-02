Ravens to hire Georgia Tech DC Tyler Santucci as LB coach

The Ravens are dipping into the college ranks to fill an opening on John Harbaugh’s coaching staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will hire Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci as their linebackers coach. Mark DeLeone had that job during the 2024 season, but the Ravens parted ways with him last month.

The job with the Ravens will be Santucci’s first in the NFL.

Santucci joined Georgia Tech for the 2024 season and also worked with their linebackers. He had the same responsibilities at Duke in 2023 and worked for Wake Forest, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Stony Brook over the course of his coaching career.