nbc_pft_wilksnews_250131.jpg
NYJ reportedly hire Wilks as defensive coordinator
nbc_pft_beanevsrefs_250131.jpg
Beane delicately addresses AFC Championship calls
nbc_pft_billsprobs_250131.jpg
Bills aim to ‘keep kicking the door’

Other PFT Content

Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
Ravens to hire Georgia Tech DC Tyler Santucci as LB coach

  
Published February 2, 2025 02:34 PM

The Ravens are dipping into the college ranks to fill an opening on John Harbaugh’s coaching staff.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that they will hire Georgia Tech defensive coordinator Tyler Santucci as their linebackers coach. Mark DeLeone had that job during the 2024 season, but the Ravens parted ways with him last month.

The job with the Ravens will be Santucci’s first in the NFL.

Santucci joined Georgia Tech for the 2024 season and also worked with their linebackers. He had the same responsibilities at Duke in 2023 and worked for Wake Forest, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Stony Brook over the course of his coaching career.