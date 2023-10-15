Ravens top Titans in London

The London fans didn’t get a great game early on Sunday, but the Ravens got a one-sided win against an overmatched Titans team.

Baltimore led throughout, and Justin Tucker went 6-for-6 on field goals as the Ravens won 24-16 to improve their record to 4-2 on the season. Baltimore is now half a game ahead of Pittsburgh for first place in the AFC North.

Tennessee couldn’t do much on offense even before starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill got hurt and went to the locker room to have his ankle examined. Once Malik Willis came in to replace Tannehill, the Titans didn’t have much of a chance. Tennessee did get a tremendous 48-yard catch-and-run from Tyjae Spears, but Willis couldn’t handle the Ravens’ pass rush and didn’t do much to inspire confidence if he has to start because of Tannehill’s injury.

Titans running back Derrick Henry was the closest thing Tennessee’s offense had to a bright spot, with 12 carries for 97 yards. The loss drops the Titans to 2-4 on the season and last place in the AFC South, and this team needs to find answers in a hurry.