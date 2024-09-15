Ravens up 9-6 on Raiders at halftime

The kickers have been busy in Baltimore so far on Sunday.

Justin Tucker made his third field goal of the day with seconds left in the first half and the Ravens went into the locker room in Baltimore with a 9-6 lead. Tucker also missed a 56-yard try and Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson has hit both his field goal attempts, so kicking has accounted for all the scoring.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is 14-of-22 for 161 yards, but has only run twice for 11 yards. Derrick Henry only has five yards on his seven carries as the Raiders have held strong on the ground thus far.

Gardner Minshew has the only turnover of the game on an interception by Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey, but has completed 14 of his other 15 attempts. They’ve only picked up 64 yards and the Raiders run game has been as unproductive as Baltimore’s, so they’ll need to find a better offensive approach if they’re gonna win this one.

There was a scary moment on the Ravens sideline during the second quarter. Play stopped and players took a knee on the field after a member of the chain gang collapsed. Medical personnel administered CPR and the person could be seen moving while being carted off the field. The Ravens later announced that he was alert and responsive while on his way to the hospital.